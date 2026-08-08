Ibrahima Konaté's move to Real Madrid has triggered a series of shifts in the transfer market. Liverpool found themselves forced to act quickly to compensate for the departure of their French defender, turning towards Barcelona's Ronald Araújo in a deal that could open the door to fresh changes at the Catalan club.

According to the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have intensified their moves over the past 24 to 48 hours to sign a new centre-back. Strengthening this position became the priority, even before the search for a right-back, and Araújo was the name selected for the role.

Liverpool close in on Araújo

Araújo has long been on Liverpool's radar. The player's situation at Barcelona did not allow the deal to be completed, but circumstances changed during the current summer, and the English club seized the opportunity to move strongly and seal it.

According to the details being circulated, the Uruguayan defender will join Liverpool on a one-season loan. The English club will cover his entire salary, estimated at around 11 million euros net, alongside a clause granting the Reds the option to buy the player at the end of the season without any obligation to do so.

His departure, even temporarily, represents an important financial gain for Barcelona. Shedding the defender's salary gives them additional room within the salary cap during a decisive period of the transfer market.

Araújo, in turn, is looking for an opportunity to restore his standing and guarantee greater game time after his role diminished within Barcelona's plans. Liverpool can provide him with exactly that in one of the most competitive leagues in the world.

Konaté opened the door for Araújo

But the Araújo deal cannot be separated from Real Madrid's earlier move. Konaté's transfer to the Spanish club left a large gap in Liverpool's back line, especially with Joe Gomez suffering physical problems, Giovanni Leoni continuing his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament tear, and question marks surrounding the readiness of Jeremie Frimpong.

That left Virgil van Dijk as almost the only veteran defender fully available, which prompted Liverpool's management to accelerate their moves in the market.

Here the name of Florentino Pérez appears indirectly in the deal. The Real Madrid president secured the signing of Konaté, thereby opening a hole in Liverpool's defence. The Reds found themselves forced to search for a quick replacement, and that replacement may specifically be one of Barcelona's defenders.

Araújo prepares to move to Liverpool

Araújo is expected to head to Barcelona's sporting city before travelling to England to undergo a medical and complete the procedures for his move to Liverpool, in preparation for the official announcement.

Liverpool will acquire a defender who combines physical strength, experience and the ability to play in more than one position. Araújo can also fill the right-back role when needed.

In return, Barcelona gain important financial breathing space by shedding the salary of one of their highest-paid players. That could help the club free up more room within the financial fair play rules, in tandem with their moves to strengthen the squad.

According to other press reports, Barcelona are considering signing Cristian Romero, the Tottenham defender, or Aymeric Laporte from Athletic Bilbao to compensate for Araújo's departure. That was not in the Catalan management's plans.