Jose Mourinho returned to the Camp Nou as Real Madrid's manager, and he surprised everyone with a decision that looked fraught with risk. From the start, though, he was convinced that signing Bernardo Silva would hand the team a decisive edge across the season. The Portuguese midfielder wasted little time proving him right. Silva delivered an outstanding display against Barcelona and dragged Los Blancos to a 2-1 win few had expected, imposing exactly the tempo that suits his side.

Mourinho knew from the very first moment when and how to use Bernardo Silva's experience. He preferred to give him enough time to regain his physical fitness before handing him the responsibility of running the midfield, ignoring the doubts over his limited number of appearances.

Manager and player agreed on the plan. The moment arrived when the Portuguese regained full fitness, allowing him to show off the technical ability and leadership he had picked up during his previous spell with Manchester City, according to the Spanish newspaper "AS".

Once the Rodri deal collapsed and he moved to Barcelona, it became clear at Valdebebas that Bernardo Silva was the man to restore discipline and organisation to the team, even if many doubted he could pull it off. The Portuguese midfielder passed his first real test in the best possible way, shining against Barcelona while knowing the win is only the beginning. His ambition and professionalism demand that he keeps working and keeps raising his level in the period ahead.

His move to Real Madrid dates back to June, when Mourinho visited the Spanish capital for the first time after terminating his contract with Benfica. There he met Jose Angel Sanchez and Juni Calafat, and told them plainly: "We need a player like Bernardo Silva, we must sign him".

As soon as the Portuguese learned of Real Madrid's interest, he halted every other negotiation under way. That step caused plenty of problems for his agent, Jorge Mendes, who had already begun hunting for a new destination after the end of his journey with Manchester City.

Bernardo Silva was desperate to wear the Real Madrid shirt, something he made clear the moment he learned he would not stay at Manchester City, when he offered his services to the Spanish club. The Royal club's board, though, saw no benefit in signing him in the first months of 2026. After that initial refusal, Jorge Mendes began weighing up the options for the player who had already won every possible title during his spell in England.

It took little persuasion for Bernardo Silva to cling to his dream. He had already enjoyed the World Cup as a Real Madrid player, and he had turned down earlier offers from Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, choosing to wait and chase his greatest ambition of one day pulling on the white shirt. His decision looked closer to a personal and professional ambition than a search for money.

For the Portuguese, this was never about money. It was about fulfilling an ambition he had initially been denied. Mourinho's return to the Real Madrid dugout restored his hope, convincing him that his compatriot would give him a genuine chance to compete for a place and to help drive the Royal club back towards victories and titles.

The adventure carried plenty of risk, yet Bernardo Silva never backed away from his decision, even in the anxious moments brought on by the waiting and the rejection of offers from major clubs. He sees the move as a step worth the effort, and he tells those close to him that reaching Real Madrid was worth every difficulty he endured. He knows exactly the kind of club he joined, one satisfied with nothing less than competing for titles and winning them.

Bernardo Silva has a season and a half to prove Mourinho's insistence on signing him was right, having already left his first mark against Barcelona. He wants more than a big win or fresh titles for his record. He trusts in Real Madrid's ability to build a team that can compete at the top, and he believes his spell with the Royal club could prove one of the most important chapters of his career.