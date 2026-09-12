Al-Taawoun have officially announced the sacking of their coach Zarko Lazetic, following a 6-0 hammering by Al-Hilal in the seventh round of the Roshn Pro League.

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The board pulled the trigger after a disastrous start to the season. Seven rounds in, Al-Taawoun have yet to win a game, scraping together just 3 points in one of the worst openings in their Roshn League history.

Four defeats and three draws across those seven matches told the story. The points kept leaking away, and the six goals shipped against Al-Hilal only piled the pressure on the technical staff.

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That defeat proved the final blow in Lazetic's spell in charge. His side looked toothless, conceding six in a single match as Al-Hilal dominated in every department from first whistle to last.

Lazetic admitted the gulf between the two teams afterwards. "It's difficult to say anything, and we congratulate the opponent, they were a million times better than our team and in all aspects of football, and that's all I have," he said, a statement that laid bare just how tough the night had been.

Al-Taawoun now enter a new phase, hunting a coach who can steer them back to winning ways after paying the price for a stuttering start and that brutal loss to Al-Hilal. Correcting the course is the biggest challenge facing the board in the weeks ahead.