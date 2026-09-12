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The Al-Hilal earthquake topples Al-Taawoun's coach from his post

Al-Taawoun vs Al Hilal
Al-Taawoun
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
Saudi Arabia

Major blow

Al-Taawoun have officially announced the sacking of their coach Zarko Lazetic, following a 6-0 hammering by Al-Hilal in the seventh round of the Roshn Pro League.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

The board pulled the trigger after a disastrous start to the season. Seven rounds in, Al-Taawoun have yet to win a game, scraping together just 3 points in one of the worst openings in their Roshn League history.

Four defeats and three draws across those seven matches told the story. The points kept leaking away, and the six goals shipped against Al-Hilal only piled the pressure on the technical staff.

Read also: Video: Al-Nassr shake River Plate's throne and write unprecedented history

AFC Champions League Elite
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL
Al-Gharafa crest
Al-Gharafa
ALG
AFC Champions League Two
Al-Nahda crest
Al-Nahda
ALN
Al-Taawoun crest
Al-Taawoun
ALT

That defeat proved the final blow in Lazetic's spell in charge. His side looked toothless, conceding six in a single match as Al-Hilal dominated in every department from first whistle to last.

Lazetic admitted the gulf between the two teams afterwards. "It's difficult to say anything, and we congratulate the opponent, they were a million times better than our team and in all aspects of football, and that's all I have," he said, a statement that laid bare just how tough the night had been.

Al-Taawoun now enter a new phase, hunting a coach who can steer them back to winning ways after paying the price for a stuttering start and that brutal loss to Al-Hilal. Correcting the course is the biggest challenge facing the board in the weeks ahead.

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