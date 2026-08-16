That should clear the way for a mega transfer! PSG announce their second new signing within a very short space of time

The 21-year-old Belgian arrives from Ajax Amsterdam to bolster PSG's attack. Godts is said to cost 45 million euros, although various bonuses could still take the fee up to 55 million. That makes him Ajax's most expensive departure since Anthony joined Manchester United for 95 million in 2022.

After leaving the KRC Genk youth set-up for Amsterdam in 2023 for one million euros, Godts quickly made his senior debut at 17 and last season established himself as the undisputed first choice on the left wing. In 44 competitive appearances, he recorded 17 goals and 15 assists.

At PSG, he has signed a contract until 2031 and will wear the No. 22 shirt. "I am incredibly proud to be joining one of the best clubs in the world," Godts said in a press release. "I can't wait to wear these colours and experience the Parc des Princes and its fans. I will give everything to repay on the pitch the trust that president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Luis Campos and coach Luis Enrique have placed in me."

PSG: Is Bradley Barcola now set to join Liverpool?

Just before unveiling Godts, PSG had already confirmed the signing of Spanish world champion Ferran Torres. The 26-year-old arrived from Barcelona for 45 million and also signed until 2031.

That double swoop now appears set to clear the way for Bradley Barcola to get his desired transfer to Liverpool. The 23-year-old winger could bring PSG more than 100 million euros and immediately refinance the transfers of Godts and Torres.

Earlier in the window, PSG had already signed right winger Maghnes Akliouche (24) from Monaco for 50 million, left-back Lucas Digne (33) from Aston Villa for seven million and right winger Khalil Ayari (21) from Stade Tunisien for 1.5 million.