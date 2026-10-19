Boey was not due to feature even in the emphatic 6-1 win over the Saxons. Sporting director Max Eberl admitted as much after the match. But with a Champions League showdown against Arsenal coming up next Wednesday and Min-Jae Kim struggling with an injury during the game, the Frenchman got his chance after all.

"Min-jae had a few problems, so he had to come off. Sacha gives 100 per cent in training. He throws himself into it," said Eberl, referring to the full-back's "extremely difficult" situation at Germany's record champions: "He was there when needed. The coach rewarded him for his performances in training. And that's nice."

Boey had been expected to leave Bayern Munich for good in the summer. He had already spent the second half of last season on loan at former club Galatasaray, but they did not exercise the purchase option, reportedly worth €15 million.

Why is Sacha Boey no longer playing a part at Bayern Munich?

In January 2024, Bayern Munich paid the reigning Turkish champions a hefty €30 million to sign him. He has since become one of the biggest transfer flops in the club's recent history.

Next matches FCB Champions League 15:00 ARS

Konrad Laimer is the established choice on the right flank, with Josip Stanisic currently his back-up. Although Stanisic has not yet found his form this season, he is clearly ahead of Boey. On the left, Alphonso Davies and new signing Nathaniel Brown share the minutes. Boey, meanwhile, was even "removed" from team training for a time in the summer and had to maintain his fitness individually because a transfer still seemed possible.

Shortly before the transfer window closed, rumours emerged of a possible move to HSV, while Fulham were also said to have made an approach. "Sacha is fit, but in consultation with Vinnie [Kompany] and Sacha, we decided that he would train individually because there are currently some talks taking place," sporting director Christoph Freund said, explaining Boey's special treatment at the time.

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Will Sacha Boey leave Bayern Munich in the winter?

No move materialised, so Boey returned to team training. Until Saturday, those sessions at Säbener Straße had been the 26-year-old's only recent work. Then he unexpectedly made his season debut against RB Leipzig in the 77th minute.

Kompany could have turned to the similarly seldom-used Hiroki Ito, Jonathan Tah or Alphonso Davies. But with a 6-0 lead and next Wednesday's Champions League home match against Arsenal in mind, he rested Tah and Davies entirely.

That may even have been Boey's last appearance for Bayern Munich. It was only the second time he had made Kompany's Bundesliga matchday squad, and the club are determined to move him on in the winter. His contract runs until 2028. Bayern Munich will probably accept a huge financial loss to get Boey off the wage bill for good.

Sacha Boey: performance data and statistics

Club Appearances Goals Assists Minutes played Bayern Munich 39 1 5 1,673 Galatasaray 100 6 4 8,044



