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Bayern Munich's injury problems are mounting. Konrad Laimer went off hurt in the 0-0 draw with Hamburger SV, though there was better news on Lennart Karl.

Karl signalled a hip problem early in the second half after a very poor display up to that point . Laimer replaced him in the 52nd minute and moved to the right wing, but he too went off in pain after taking a knock in the 87th minute. Nathaniel Brown came on in his place.

Coach Vincent Kompany eased concerns over Karl after the final whistle, saying the substitution was planned to manage his workload. Laimer is a bigger concern. "That doesn't look good," Kompany said. There is no official diagnosis yet. If Laimer is ruled out, he will join an injury list that already includes several key players.

Captain and first-choice goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will return from his foot injury no earlier than the start of the second half of the season. Ismael Saibari (syndesmosis tear) is likely to be out until February, while Harry Kane (syndesmosis tear) is expected to be out until March. Jamal Musiala made his comeback from a torn muscle fibre against 1. FC Köln (1-1) only last Friday, but the injury flared up again against OSC Lille (1-2) on Wednesday. He is likely to be out for four to six weeks.

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Michael Olise could return from his bruised foot as soon as Tuesday's DFB Cup last-16 tie against Hertha BSC. Serge Gnabry (muscle injury) and Alphonso Davies (torn muscle fibre) returned to team training on Friday. They may make their comebacks before Christmas.

Joshua Kimmich will be suspended from Bundesliga action for now after his unnecessary red card against HSV .