‘Teun Koopmeiners’ future suddenly turned completely upside down’

Teun Koopmeiners' situation at Juventus appears to have changed completely in a short space of time. Fresh developments within the squad are raising new doubts over the 32-cap Netherlands international, Calciomercato reports.

Under coach Luciano Spalletti, Koopmeiners is slipping further and further down the pecking order. The key factor is the return of Douglas Luiz, who has enjoyed an extremely strong pre-season so far.

Last season, Douglas Luiz was still loaned out to Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, but he is now fighting for his chance at Juventus again. That leaves Koopmeiners with a new rival, and even before the season has started he appears to have lost the battle for his place.

"Luiz's performances are turning Koopmeiners' future completely upside down," Calciomercato said, with the outlet considering a departure for the Netherlands international. Koopmeiners wants more playing time.

One possible way out could be the Premier League. Aston Villa and Manchester United are both said to have Koopmeiners in their sights. Juventus are demanding a transfer fee of around €30 million.

There is also the possibility of a loan move. Juventus would want to include an obligation to buy, linked to the achievement of fixed targets. For now, 'serious steps' are being taken towards Koopmeiners' departure, it is claimed.