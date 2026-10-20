Paris Saint-Germain are firing on all cylinders in the 2026-2027 UEFA Champions League. They have established themselves among the most prolific sides in the opening stage, posting numbers that lay bare their strength in front of goal.

On Tuesday evening, PSG claimed a precious 4-2 win over visitors Barcelona in the standout fixture of the third round of the league phase.

That victory followed a 6-1 thrashing of Slovakia's Slovan Bratislava and a 4-2 win over Manchester City.

According to Opta, the Parisians have racked up 14 goals in their first three matches. That matches the highest figure ever recorded at this stage of a single season, a record Arsenal set during the 2010-2011 campaign.

Their attacking dominance does not stop there. Paris have scored at least four goals in each of their last three home matches in the Champions League. No team had managed that since Barcelona, who did so across four matches between September 2016 and March 2017.

Such numbers hand Saint-Germain a serious boost on their European journey. They also prove the side can turn home fixtures into goal-laden showcases as they chase the continental title.

With this remarkable start, Paris are well placed to keep breaking records. The real test, though, will be sustaining the same cutting edge against opponents who only grow tougher as the tournament wears on.