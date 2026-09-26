Ter Stegen loses his starting place with Germany: this is why

Jürgen Klopp has given his honest verdict on Marc ter Stegen. The Germany manager admitted the Ajax goalkeeper had a couple of unfortunate moments in the build-up against the Netherlands on Thursday (1-1), but insisted that did nothing to undermine his display.

"I heard that Marc was judged critically and that surprised me a little," Klopp said at his press conference on Saturday. "He kept goal brilliantly. Yes, it is true that he played the wrong ball a couple of times, but that happens."

Klopp also stressed that Ter Stegen kept Germany in the game against the Netherlands on several occasions. "I'm 0.0 per cent critical of him. I'm very, very pleased with his performance," said the former manager of, among others, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

Despite that, Ter Stegen will not be between the posts against Greece on Sunday. Klopp is giving Alexander Nübel (Besiktas) an opportunity, but the Germany manager insisted the decision has nothing to do with Ter Stegen's display against the Netherlands. "Alex plays tomorrow, but not because of what Marc showed."

Instead, Klopp said Nübel has simply earned his chance. "All three goalkeepers are making a sensational impression here. I hope Alex enjoys it and ideally makes sure tomorrow that we keep a clean sheet," said the coach, who also included Finn Dahmen of FC Augsburg in his squad.

Against the Netherlands, Ter Stegen made his return to the German national team after a long spell in which injuries hampered him. Before his comeback, the goalkeeper had already made clear how much his return to Die Mannschaft meant to him.

"For me it is always special to be here again, especially after a period in which things did not go as I had envisaged," Ter Stegen said earlier to Sky Sport. "When your body lets you down, you appreciate it all the more when you can finally stand here again."