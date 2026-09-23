Ter Stegen apologises a day before the Netherlands - Germany

Marc-André ter Stegen apologised to Manuel Neuer on the eve of Netherlands v Germany in the Nations League. The former Germany goalkeeper recently became a father, but Ter Stegen had not yet been in touch.

"Manuel recently became a father for the second time, so I also have to congratulate him. I haven't done that yet. Sorry!", Ter Stegen was quoted as saying by BILD at a media moment on Wednesday.

Ter Stegen last spoke to Neuer earlier this year. "We saw each other during a short holiday. But that was still before the World Cup, so it was quite a while ago now," said the German goalkeeper, who is expected to start against the Netherlands.

"It is of course great for him that he is healthy and can still play. I wish that for him as well. Manuel is a legend of German football," Ter Stegen said of the now 40-year-old Neuer.

After the World Cup, Neuer retired from international football. Germany's campaign ended with a penalty shootout defeat to Paraguay in the last 16.

With 44 caps since 2012, Ter Stegen is first choice under new head coach Jürgen Klopp. It will be the first time since 2025 that the Ajax goalkeeper gets playing time with the national team.