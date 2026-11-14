Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Explore Betting on GOAL
SPORTEL Monaco 2026 - Global Sports Media & Technology Convention - Day 2Getty Images
Hussein Hamdy
Translated by

Tebas escalates the crisis between Real Madrid and Nazism with a provocative video clip

Follow GOAL on Google

Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga, has once again responded to Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes, the president of the Higher Sports Council, after he posted a video combining statements by the latter and the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, regarding the propaganda methods used by Joseph Goebbels, the propaganda minister of Nazi Germany.

Advertisement

It came against the backdrop of the controversy sparked by his comparison between some of Real Madrid's methods and Nazi propaganda channels.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Tebas posted a video clip on Saturday via his "X" account containing two interventions. In the first, the president of the Higher Sports Council branded Tebas's comparison involving Real Madrid's channel "unacceptable". In the second, Pedro Sanchez spoke during an interview with content creator Jordi Wild about how a big lie is built from true facts, one of the techniques he attributed to Joseph Goebbels.

Both figures, Tebas believes, spoke about the same propaganda methods. He found it strange, then, that the Higher Sports Council reacted so differently to his own statements.

Uribes said in the first clip: "I believe the matter is unacceptable, as Nazism or Goebbels can never be used as an element of comparison with a football club, especially by the president of the Spanish league association, when speaking about a club that belongs to the competition. I see that this goes beyond the limits of freedom of expression."

Advertisement
Advertisement

In the second clip, Sanchez addressed one of the methods he attributed to the propaganda minister of Nazi Germany, saying: "The third method is apparent credibility, that is, selecting some elements that are true, then building a big lie starting from them. And there are many examples of this in political debate."

Related Topics

Next matches
RMA

RMA

LaLiga

21 Nov 2026

CEL

CEL

The crisis began on 16 October, when Tebas linked some of the methods used by Real Madrid's channel to those used by Goebbels.

He confined his remarks to the repetition of messages, the deliberate selection of information and the creation of an enemy. His comparison, he explained, did not include Nazi ideology or Real Madrid's fans.

Advertisement

Real Madrid hit back by demanding Tebas's immediate resignation, branding his statements unacceptable and exceptionally dangerous.

Uribes called on the president of the Spanish league association to withdraw his statements and offer an apology to the royal club.

Advertisement

On 22 October, the Higher Sports Council referred a reasoned request to the Administrative Court for Sport to examine whether Tebas's statements breached the sporting regulations.

Javier Tebas posted the two interventions in a single clip on Saturday, commenting: "Pedro Sanchez explains the propaganda techniques used by Goebbels during an interview with Jordi Wild, in the context of his talk about the opposition. And I am referring to the same propaganda techniques in relation to Real Madrid's channel and the media mouthpieces affiliated with it, while Rodriguez Uribes describes this as an unacceptable comparison."

Advertisement

He signed off by inviting followers to compare the two clips, saying: "The same reference to propaganda techniques, but the reactions are completely different. Watch the two clips and judge for yourselves."

Written byHussein Hamdy

Journalist specializing in world football at Kooora

I began my journey in journalism in 2012 through the Egyptian newspaper Al Tahrir, where I initially specialized in local politics before shifting my focus to sports in 2014, continuing with the same outlet. I later moved on to write for Al Fareeq and Al Maqal newspapers.

After specializing in covering domestic football in Egypt, I expanded into international football in 2018 through Al Ain Sports, where I worked for six months. I then fulfilled a long-held ambition by joining the team at Kooora, the largest sports website globally, allowing me to continue pursuing my passion for European football that has grown since the early 2000s.

My passion for global football dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, but my true love for European football began with following the UEFA Champions League at the turn of the century. This, in turn, drew me particularly to Italian football, especially AC Milan—a club I chose to support instinctively after watching my very first match. Despite admiring teams like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Manchester United at various points during my youth, the Rossoneri have held a special place in my heart ever since.

I specialize in translating international sports news, a role that aligns with my passion for following transfer developments and uncovering behind-the-scenes stories within team dressing rooms, as reported by global media outlets.

As for my all-time favorite lineup, I would place Gianluigi Buffon in goal, supported by a back four of Roberto Carlos, Paolo Maldini, Alessandro Nesta, and Cafu. In midfield, I rely on Clarence Seedorf, Luka Modrić, and Zinedine Zidane, while in attack I would feature my all-time idol Ricardo Kaká alongside Ronaldinho and Zlatan Ibrahimović.

During my time at Kooora, I have published numerous reports, features, and analyses, most notably:

  • Luka Modrić… The warrior who refused to play in his name
  • Rodrygo… From Remontada kid to the mysterious man in Alonso’s project
  • Kroos… The ever-present absentee in the Club World Cup
  • Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s surprise that ignited Ferguson’s enthusiasm
View Author Profile