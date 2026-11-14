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Javier Tebas, the president of La Liga, has once again responded to Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes, the president of the Higher Sports Council, after he posted a video combining statements by the latter and the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, regarding the propaganda methods used by Joseph Goebbels, the propaganda minister of Nazi Germany.

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It came against the backdrop of the controversy sparked by his comparison between some of Real Madrid's methods and Nazi propaganda channels.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", Tebas posted a video clip on Saturday via his "X" account containing two interventions. In the first, the president of the Higher Sports Council branded Tebas's comparison involving Real Madrid's channel "unacceptable". In the second, Pedro Sanchez spoke during an interview with content creator Jordi Wild about how a big lie is built from true facts, one of the techniques he attributed to Joseph Goebbels.

Both figures, Tebas believes, spoke about the same propaganda methods. He found it strange, then, that the Higher Sports Council reacted so differently to his own statements.

Uribes said in the first clip: "I believe the matter is unacceptable, as Nazism or Goebbels can never be used as an element of comparison with a football club, especially by the president of the Spanish league association, when speaking about a club that belongs to the competition. I see that this goes beyond the limits of freedom of expression."

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In the second clip, Sanchez addressed one of the methods he attributed to the propaganda minister of Nazi Germany, saying: "The third method is apparent credibility, that is, selecting some elements that are true, then building a big lie starting from them. And there are many examples of this in political debate."

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The crisis began on 16 October, when Tebas linked some of the methods used by Real Madrid's channel to those used by Goebbels.

He confined his remarks to the repetition of messages, the deliberate selection of information and the creation of an enemy. His comparison, he explained, did not include Nazi ideology or Real Madrid's fans.

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Real Madrid hit back by demanding Tebas's immediate resignation, branding his statements unacceptable and exceptionally dangerous.

Uribes called on the president of the Spanish league association to withdraw his statements and offer an apology to the royal club.

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On 22 October, the Higher Sports Council referred a reasoned request to the Administrative Court for Sport to examine whether Tebas's statements breached the sporting regulations.

Javier Tebas posted the two interventions in a single clip on Saturday, commenting: "Pedro Sanchez explains the propaganda techniques used by Goebbels during an interview with Jordi Wild, in the context of his talk about the opposition. And I am referring to the same propaganda techniques in relation to Real Madrid's channel and the media mouthpieces affiliated with it, while Rodriguez Uribes describes this as an unacceptable comparison."

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He signed off by inviting followers to compare the two clips, saying: "The same reference to propaganda techniques, but the reactions are completely different. Watch the two clips and judge for yourselves."