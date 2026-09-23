Javier Tebas has escalated his dispute with Real Madrid once again, insisting that the relationship between the two parties will remain "irreparable" as long as Florentino Perez stays on as president of the Spanish club.

The La Liga president made his comments at an event in Spain on Wednesday, addressing the media about the ongoing row with Real Madrid.

Both sides had traded blows throughout Tuesday. Tebas launched scathing criticism at the club via his account on X, responding to their attack on the officiating in the aftermath of the Madrid derby.

Real Madrid hit back with an official statement, only for Tebas to return to the attack through a lengthy post on X.

Tebas responds to Real Madrid's statement

Real Madrid's latest statement had branded Tebas's comments "unbecoming of an official". His reply, as reported by "AS": "If I were not an official, I would not have stayed here for 12 years. We have been living with this for many years with Real Madrid TV, and when things go wrong inside the club, criticism is directed at everything that moves, and this is shameful."

He added: "It is a lack of respect for everyone, for the Spanish league association, for the clubs, and for the fans."

What did he say about the officiating controversy in the derby?

Turning to the officiating row that overshadowed the Madrid derby, Tebas insisted he understands criticism of the decisions. What he rejected were accusations that the competition had been manipulated.

He said: "I understand the criticism, but I cannot understand them saying that the competition has been manipulated. There are people who must have watched the Bellingham incident with different glasses from the rest of the world."

He continued: "Cristian Romero cannot receive a red card because of that under any circumstances. As for the Kang-in incident, yes, there could have been a red card, but it is not the outrageous case that others describe it as."

A severed relationship with Perez

On his relationship with the Real Madrid president, Tebas left no room for doubt: "As long as Florentino Perez remains president of Real Madrid, the relationship is irreparable."

He explained: "The problem lies in the model of football that Florentino defends. We do not defend this model."

The La Liga chief went on: "If another president comes to the club in the future, we will see what happens. I do not agree at all with the current officials, but I have no problem with Real Madrid itself. It has been my team since I was a child."

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