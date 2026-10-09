Ivan Toney has knocked Syrian predecessor Omar Al-Soma off his perch in the Saudi Roshn League for the second time this season. The Al-Ahli and England striker just can't stop breaking records.

Al-Ahli thrashed Al-Fateh 4-0 at the Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Al-Ahsa today, Friday, in the eighth round of the Roshn League.

Toney grabbed the third goal in the 60th minute. A sublime touch sent the goalkeeper the wrong way before the Englishman chipped the ball over him and into the net.

That was his 11th goal of the current Roshn League season. He continues to pull clear at the top of the scoring charts, a full six goals ahead of his nearest challenger.

According to "Thmanyah" channels, which broadcast the Saudi league, Toney has now matched the historic record held in Omar Al-Soma's name as the player with the most goals after eight rounds of the Roshn League. Al-Soma netted 11 himself in the 2016-2017 season.

The Al-Ahli star has been chasing the Syrian down for weeks, matching his feat in the previous round too by reaching 10 goals after seven rounds of the Roshn League.

Last season, Toney equalled another Al-Soma record by scoring in nine consecutive Saudi Roshn League matches.

Now he's chasing a first Golden Boot of his career. Toney has finished runner-up in the scoring charts for each of the past two seasons.