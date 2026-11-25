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Bayern Munich issued an official statement on Wednesday regarding the health of their star Jamal Musiala, following the controversy that has arisen in recent days over the details of his injury and the medical tests he has undergone, ahead of the team's trip to France to face Lille in the Champions League.

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The crisis stems from reports and comments that raised questions about the German's health, the tests he has undergone in recent months and the Bayern hierarchy's stance on his future. That prompted the club and the player's agency to issue a joint clarification to put an end to the rumours.

Jamal Musiala has been dealing with a neurological condition for several months, and it has caused him great distress. The situation affects Bayern Munich too. The club recently faced harsh criticism for proposing a cut to his salary because of his modest performances, and the issue has sparked widespread debate in Germany.

As "Bild" revealed, Musiala suffered a setback last Monday. It seems unlikely his condition will be cured any time soon.

Bayern are preparing to face French side Lille on Wednesday in the fifth round of the Champions League league phase. Yet the Musiala case has taken centre stage at the club, with new details emerging about the medical tests he has undergone.

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The case sparked wide debate after some of the club's former and current officials commented on the future of Musial a. Uli Hoeneß, Bayern's honorary president, and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, the club's former chief executive, questioned whether the player could return to his previous level after his health problems. Questions were also raised about reviewing his salary and contract terms should he fail to recover his usual level. That opened the door to widespread criticism of the club's hierarchy.

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Then FIFPRO, the international players' union, stepped in and criticised the Bayern officials' comments. The union argued that talking publicly about cutting a player's salary because of his health puts unacceptable pressure on him during his recovery, especially as contracts must be respected regardless of injuries or a drop in form.

In their joint statement with "11WINS", the agency that represents Musiala, Bayern described Tuesday's meeting as productive. Both parties see the player's health as the top priority, the statement stressed, and he has their full support on the road to recovery and back to the pitch.

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The statement added that Musiala underwent his first medical examination on 22 April 2025 because of symptoms resembling absence seizures. Bayern and the club's medical department coordinated that examination as soon as the neurological symptoms first appeared.

The club and the agency have agreed to continue discussions in the coming period in a spirit of cooperation and confidentiality. It's a clear sign both parties want to contain the controversy around Musiala's health and keep any details beyond the joint statement private.

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All this comes as Musiala tries to regain his physical and technical sharpness. Health problems had already stopped him playing regularly before a muscle injury picked up during the international break sidelined him once again.

The German featured in the closing minutes of Bayern's 1-1 draw with Cologne on 20 November, after almost two months out with the muscle injury. He also travelled with the squad to France for the Lille game. That doesn't necessarily mean he's fit to play.

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Musiala had previously revealed that he suffers from absence seizures linked to a neurological disorder. He explained that the condition does not pose a risk to his health and that he intends to continue his football career, so his return to the pitch has become a matter of great interest within the club and among its fans.

Bayern hope the crisis surrounding their young star comes to an end and that he gets the time and support he needs to recover his level. He's under contract with the Bavarian club until 2030 and is regarded as one of the key figures the team are counting on in the years ahead.