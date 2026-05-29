Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

Switzerland FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of Switzerland's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a Swiss server and stream the action live. All of Switzerland's games will be shown completely free-to-air on the public service channels of SRG SSR, with localized commentary available via SRF(German), RTS (French), or RSI (Italian) on their respective Play apps.

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in Switzerland?

In Switzerland, the official and exclusive broadcasting rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are held entirely by the national public broadcaster, Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SRG SSR).

Here is exactly how you can catch the action:

📺 Free-to-Air Television

SRF, RTS & RSI: As the national public service broadcaster, SRG SSR will provide complete live coverage across its linguistic regional channels completely free on network television. You can catch the tournament's biggest fixtures, including all of Switzerland's highly anticipated Group K matches against Qatar, Canada, and Bosnia-Herzegovina, as well as the World Cup Final, without needing a paid subscription on SRF zwei (German), RTS Deux(French), or RSI LA 2 (Italian).

📱 Digital & Free Streaming

Play SRF, Play RTS & Play RSI: For comprehensive digital access, the entire tournament will be available completely free to stream for viewers inside the country. Fans can watch all 104 live match feeds, catch up on on-demand highlights, and view expert studio analysis on mobile, tablet, or smart TV devices with localized regional commentary using the Play SRF, Play RTS, or Play RSI apps and websites.







