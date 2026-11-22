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Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province is on the verge of winning the honour of hosting the knockout stages of the AFC Champions League Elite, having significantly boosted its chances in the race to stage the continental tournament. It has become the frontrunner, with odds of up to 70%, ahead of the city of Jeddah, which remains under consideration by the relevant authorities pending the final decision that will determine the venue of next season's most prominent continental event.

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Saudi Arabia will host the tournament's knockout stages from 23 April to 1 May 2027. Organisers are working intensively to complete the organisational and technical arrangements and make sure the facilities that will house the participating teams are ready before they officially announce the host city.

According to Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, Dammam and Khobar have surged to the front of the race to host the Asian tournament. Their trump card is three main stadiums, which strengthen the Eastern Province's capacity to stage the event.

The Aramco Stadium, the Al-Ettifaq Club stadium and the Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium make up the list of proposed venues. Those grounds are the backbone of the Eastern Province's bid and give it a clear edge over Jeddah in the ongoing selection process.

Organisers want a venue that can meet every demand of the tournament, from main stadiums to training and accommodation facilities, so the competition is staged to a standard befitting the AFC Champions League Elite.

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The Saudi Arabian Football Federation and the Asian Football Confederation, meanwhile, are waiting on a comprehensive report from the Ministry of Sport. It will fully assess the readiness of the sporting facilities and training pitches before the two bodies decide which city hosts the knockout stages.

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That report will be decisive. The tournament's requirements call for eight training pitches for the teams that reach the final stage, which puts the sporting infrastructure, and its ability to meet the teams' technical needs, under the microscope.

Match venues are only part of the picture. The assessment also covers whether suitable training facilities are available, and whether the logistical and organisational arrangements are in place to receive the teams and their technical and administrative staff and keep them moving smoothly throughout the competition.

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League commitments could complicate hosting plans

Scheduling is another sticking point. Match dates and coordination with the Saudi Pro League must be resolved before the final decision is announced, because some of the candidate stadiums host local club matches during the season.

The Al-Ettifaq and Al-Khaleej stadiums both need careful coordination over usage dates to avoid any clash between Saudi league fixtures and the demands of the Asian tournament. That matters all the more given the tight window set for the knockout stages.

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The technical and organisational assessment should show whether the Eastern Province can meet every requirement within the set period without disrupting local clubs' commitments or the continental schedule.

The Eastern Province's 70% likelihood isn't an official decision, though. It reflects the current state of the race based on the available information, and Jeddah remains the second option on the table for the relevant authorities.

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Until the Ministry of Sport's report arrives, every possibility remains open while officials study the bid from every angle. The final venue for the "Elite tournament" will become clear once they confirm the stadiums and training facilities are ready and can meet the tournament's organisational requirements.