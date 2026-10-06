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Abdelmawgood Samir
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Surprise destination! Carvajal picks his new team

Getafe
Real Madrid
LaLiga
D. Carvajal
Spain

He will stay in Madrid

Dani Carvajal is closing in on a move to Getafe. The former Real Madrid captain has been a free agent since leaving the Spanish giants, and a switch to the Madrid-based side could prove a major coup for the new season.

Getafe have spent some time hunting for free agents to bolster their squad, according to Spanish newspaper "AS", before the chance to sign Carvajal arose. Club chiefs are keen on the defender, and the player himself seems open to the challenge.

Several factors make the offer attractive to Carvajal. Chief among them is the club's proximity to his home, which would let him carry on his life in Madrid without upending his daily routine. He also admires Getafe's sporting project and fancies working under coach José Bordalás.

Bordalás had a direct hand in the negotiations. He contacted Carvajal personally and spelled out the role he could play in the team, trying to talk him into the move.

Carvajal thinks highly of that gesture, and it could sway his final decision.

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10 Oct 2026

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Talks between the two parties are moving along nicely, with optimism growing that a deal can be struck in the coming period. One financial hurdle remains, though, tied to the salary cap imposed on Getafe.

To free up the space needed to register Carvajal, the club must thrash out a suitable arrangement with the Spanish league association. Management are working on several solutions to clear the problem.

Clear that financial hurdle, and Carvajal could be a Getafe player within days. Bordalás made the first move, and so far it has paid off.

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