Surprise decision from Mourinho changes Endrick's future

Real Madrid have settled Endrick's future for the summer window.

According to the Spanish newspaper "AS", Real Madrid have closed the door on any loan departure for the Brazilian forward. Jose Mourinho wants him in the squad and is convinced he has an important role to play in the period ahead.

The last few hours brought intense activity around Endrick's future, with significant loan offers arriving from prominent clubs such as Roma and Aston Villa. Real Madrid settled the matter for good and refused to let him leave.

Mourinho is counting on the player and believes he will enjoy an influential role. Florentino Perez shares that view, holding the Brazilian striker in particular regard. For his part, Endrick is embracing the new challenge.

He will have to compete for playing time on an equal footing with the rest of the squad.

Decisive about the Brazilian's situation, Mourinho sees him as useful not only as an out-and-out striker but also as a threat from the right wing. Endrick performs the role well, having played there in some matches with Palmeiras and particularly with Olympique Lyonnais under Paulo Fonseca.

His pre-season displays contributed fundamentally to the Portuguese coach's decision.

The club back Mourinho's call to rely on Endrick, and they attach great importance to his situation. They paid 35 million euros in fixed fees two years ago, along with 25 million euros in potential add-ons. Between transfer fee, commissions, salary and bonuses, the total spend on him has now exceeded 80 million euros.

Even so, Endrick is not completely abandoning the idea of seeking a move away in the future, should he fail to get the playing time he wants.

His loan to Olympique Lyonnais last season proved a very positive experience. He scored 8 goals and provided 5 assists in 21 matches, earning a place with the Brazil national team at the World Cup.

The player wants to ride that momentum to secure his spot at Real Madrid, and he has great confidence in his ability to do so. He does not rule out agreeing to a loan in the coming winter window, though.

Two clubs had made progress in loan talks with the player and Real Madrid before Mourinho halted his departure: Roma and Unai Emery's Aston Villa.

Roma looked the better option for the player. They are in the Champions League and offered him strong chances of a regular starting berth.

For now, Endrick is embracing the challenge Mourinho has set. He will fight to continue his development with Real Madrid, the greatest dream of his life.