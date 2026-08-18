Benjamin Sesko and Matthijs de Ligt both returned to full fitness in Manchester United's group training, just hours before the Premier League kicks off. It's a major morale boost for the coaching staff in the final preparation phase.

For the first time since back surgery last May, Dutch defender De Ligt took part in a full training session. That surgery followed the injury he sustained in November of last year.

Absent from United's ranks since 30 November and denied a place at the World Cup finals, De Ligt had managed only the first 15 minutes of the team's training in Dublin last week.

Sesko, meanwhile, missed the pre-season matches as he recovered from a lower leg injury. There's optimism within the club that he could feature in the squad to face Hull City next Saturday in the season opener.

Having worked individually on the grass several times over the summer, Sesko looked sharp during Tuesday morning's session. He has now overcome the injury that kept him out of United's last three matches last season.

Mason Mount was the notable absentee. The midfielder picked up a bruise after a stamp on his foot during the clash with Paris Saint-Germain, which ended in a positive 1-1 draw in Stockholm.

Club sources, according to Britain's "The Sun", confirmed Mount's absence was purely precautionary, despite him missing the team's last friendlies under coach Michael Carrick against Leeds United and Milan.

On the transfer front, Manchester United still intend to complete new deals before the summer window closes, targeting at least two signings. The club are exploring several options to bolster the left-back position, with Lewis Hall the management's preferred choice. They also want a prominent defensive midfielder to strengthen the ranks alongside new arrivals Youri Tielemans and Andre Santos.