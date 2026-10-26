Surprise: Barcelona v Atletico Madrid fixture brought forward by two months

Staging the 2027 Spanish Super Cup in Istanbul has forced fresh changes to the La Liga calendar. Organisers have brought forward Barcelona's clash with Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad's meeting with Real Madrid to avoid a clash with the tournament, which gathers four of Spain's biggest clubs next February.

According to Spanish radio station "Cadena COPE", the league moved both fixtures from Matchday 23, originally set for the weekend of 7 February. They will now be played in the first week of December, between the 2nd and 4th of that month.

Bringing forward the Barcelona and Real Madrid matches

These changes stem from the involvement of Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Real Sociedad and Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup, which forces a reshuffle of their domestic fixtures before the tournament kicks off.

Barcelona take on Atletico Madrid in the first semi-final on 2 February 2027. Real Sociedad face Real Madrid in the second semi-final on 3 February, with the final to follow on 6 February.

Why did the Spanish Super Cup move to Istanbul?

Istanbul steps in to host the next edition after Saudi Arabia, home to the previous editions, could no longer stage it. The date clashed with the Kingdom's hosting of the Asian Cup.

Moving the two league matches forward coincides with the second round of the Copa del Rey, scheduled for 2 December. That won't trouble the four Super Cup clubs, though, as they enter the cup competition at the round of 16.







