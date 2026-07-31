Support or rejection? Real Madrid enters the FIFA and UEFA battle

FIFA's plan to sell a slice of its tournament rights to private investment funds has now drawn opposition from the biggest clubs in the game, including Real Madrid and Juventus.

UEFA came out swinging yesterday, announcing they will boycott FIFA's tournaments in protest at the sales plan unveiled by president Gianni Infantino.

Bloomberg reported: "The addition of clubs of the size of Real Madrid and Juventus to the front of opponents is seen as a new escalation that could complicate FIFA's plans, particularly with regard to the future of tournaments that generate huge commercial revenues, chief among them the FIFA Club World Cup."

The opposing clubs argue, according to the same sources, that FIFA's current economic model leans primarily on their participation and that of their players in international tournaments. That, they say, gives them the right to object to any fundamental changes to the game's commercial rights.

Legally, they contend, FIFA has no authority to hive off its commercial arm and sell a stake in it to an outside investor.

All of this lands amid growing controversy over FIFA's project, which aims to create an independent commercial entity and open part of its ownership to private-sector investors. The move has provoked mounting opposition from the continental confederations and the major clubs alike.

The pressure on Infantino keeps building. His plan now faces widespread criticism from several influential figures across the game, threatening to ignite a fresh conflict between FIFA and the sport's power brokers around the world.