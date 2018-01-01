Sundowns prepare for Al Ahli Benghazi showdown without head coach Pitso Mosimane

Masandawana will hope to end the year on a high by securing their place in the next round of the Caf Champions League with victory in Tshwane

Mamelodi Sundowns will have to do without their head coach in the run-up to their must-win clash against Libya’s Al Ahli Benghazi.

The Tshwane giants recently played out to a goalless draw in Cairo, the venue of choice for Ahli Benghazi, who have had to deal with the political unrest in their homeland.

However, while the rest of the team have since returned to Tshwane in order to begin preparations for the second leg, Pitso Mosimane has been a notable exclusion.

The Sundowns mentor headed directly to Morocco where he is still in the process of completing his Caf Pro Licence.

This is not the first time that Mosimane has missed his side's preparation ahead of an important clash due to his football education, as he previously left his technical team headed by assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi to run the rule earlier in the season.

Mosimane is likely to keep the same faith in his fellow coaches as he spends three days in Morocco.

“We have the last module for the year with Caf in Morocco, so yeah, I am just going directly from here to go to Morocco to complete the last three days,” Mosimane told the media.

“It has been a long year, I’ve missed games, even though I missed two modules, but I think I will catch up in time,” he added.

“It is a four o’clock flight in the morning and straight into the class, but it is okay it is part of it, I knew about it, there [are] no complaints,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Sundowns will be wary of what their North African opponents will bring to the table.

Sundowns came up against a highly organised outfit in Cairo and Sundowns will need to be at their very best if they are to secure their place in the group stages of the competition for the fourth consecutive season.