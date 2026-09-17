Sundowns lose three attacking weapons against Al-Ahli of Saudi Arabia in the Intercontinental Cup

South African side Mamelodi Sundowns will be without three of their players for their upcoming clash with Al Ahly in the Africa, Asia and Pacific Cup match, part of the Intercontinental Cup for clubs.

Sundowns face Al Ahly on Saturday in an eagerly awaited meeting between the champions of Africa and Asia. Injuries have hit their squad hard, sidelining several key men from the contest.

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Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" reports that Khuliso Mudau will miss the match after suffering a complete rupture of his Achilles tendon in a league game last month. The injury will keep him out of action for the coming period.

Mudau's absence is a real blow. He is one of the team's leaders in the back line, and the coaching staff must now find a suitable replacement against Al Ahly.

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Defender Keanu Cupido will also miss the encounter with a long-term injury following shoulder surgery, the player still working through his recovery away from the squad.

Brazilian striker Arthur Sales joins him on the sidelines. He too is nursing a shoulder injury, one he picked up last July, robbing Sundowns of an attacking option for the Al Ahly showdown.

These absences arrive with the club flying. Sundowns sit top of the domestic league standings and have reached the final of the MTN8 Cup.

Beyond the Al Ahly clash lies another test against Orlando Pirates in the "South African Classico" on 10 October, one of the standout fixtures of the season for both teams.

Sundowns will look to keep their fine run going, but they must first navigate three absences against Al Ahly in a contest that carries special importance within the Intercontinental Cup for clubs.