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Barcelona entered the summer transfer window with a clear plan to strengthen their back line, but what initially looked like a task that could be wrapped up turned into a series of failed attempts and complicated decisions. The club's desire to sign a new centre-back ran into Hansi Flick's strict requirements and the coach's lack of conviction over several of the names put forward, as well as financial and contractual obstacles that prevented more than one deal from being completed.

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Barcelona's sporting department studied a long list of defenders through the spring and summer, yet the club ended the transfer window without achieving their main objective. Flick turned down some options, clubs refused to let their players go and the budget was tight. The result was a defensive crisis the Catalan club struggled to contain, according to Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo".

Gvardiol the ideal option, but Bastoni failed to convince Flick

Flick wanted a left-footed defender who could play both centre-back and left-back. The sporting department duly compiled extensive reports on a number of players whose attributes matched the German coach's requirements.

Manchester City's Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol stood out as the most complete option. Flick admired his technical ability and tactical versatility. Early approaches, though, made it clear the player had no wish to leave Manchester, and he later extended his contract with the English club until 2031.

Inter Milan's Italian defender Alessandro Bastoni was another of the most prominent names, but Flick wasn't fully convinced by him, particularly when it came to the pace he wanted at centre-back.

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Ironically, the German coach rated Gerard Martín more highly. He had successfully converted him from full-back to centre-back after seeing in him qualities that suited his tactical ideas.

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Christensen earns trust as Araujo falls out of the picture

Andreas Christensen, by contrast, got a new contract. Barcelona renewed it at Flick's direct request at the end of last season, despite the Dane's worrying medical record.

The German coach places great trust in Christensen and values his technical ability and experience. That persuaded the club to keep him, after the player accepted a pay cut and signed a new contract running for two more seasons.

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Ronald Araujo's future was heading in a completely different direction. The Uruguayan defender went to the World Cup believing he would continue his career at Barcelona, having overcome the mental health problems that had kept him off the pitch for several months.

Flick, however, never gave him the expected opportunities at centre-back. He sometimes used him at full-back and on occasion even fielded him as a striker. The coach didn't explicitly tell him before the tournament that he wasn't counting on him, but sporting department officials saw it coming.

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Sure enough, at the pre-season training camp at St George's Park in August, Flick told Araujo he wouldn't get enough playing time. Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín and Christensen were all ahead of him in the pecking order.

So when the chance of a loan move to Liverpool arrived, Araujo didn't hesitate to accept.

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A long list of names, but no completed deal

Gvardiol and Bastoni weren't the only targets. Over the summer Barcelona were linked with a number of high-profile defenders: Borussia Dortmund's Nico Schlotterbeck, whom Flick knows well, Liverpool's Ibrahima Konaté, Bournemouth's Marcos Senesi and Tottenham's Micky van de Ven.

None of those links developed into serious negotiations. Schlotterbeck and Van de Ven were never top priorities, while Konaté and Senesi didn't match the profile Flick was looking for.

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Marc Guéhi had dropped out of Barcelona's plans months earlier, before eventually ending up at Manchester City.

Aymeric Laporte's name was put to the Catalan club in July, just as the World Cup got under way. The Spanish defender impressed, but Barcelona didn't want to base their decision on a short tournament. There were also doubts over whether Athletic Bilbao would be willing to let him go, even though he was tied to a contract running for two more years.

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In August, Tottenham's Cristian Romero came into the frame after strong displays at the World Cup. He's right-footed, though, which didn't fully fit Flick's wish for a left-footed defender.

Attacking signings eat up the budget as Nijstad deal collapses at the last minute

The obstacles weren't only technical. Money played a decisive role in derailing Barcelona's moves.

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Big spending on signings such as Gordon, Adeyemi, Bisio and Cancelo, plus the surprise capture of Rodri, left the club with an extremely limited budget.

The hunt for a new striker also took up much of the management's attention. Julián Álvarez was the main target, before the club eventually turned to Gabriel Jesus.

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Around the same time, Pini Zahavi offered Barcelona the chance to sign Lukeba, Leipzig's 23-year-old defender, but the deal never got off the ground.

Back in June, the club had also looked at signing Jorge Salinas, Racing Santander's 19-year-old, after Jorge Mendes offered him to them. Barcelona were prepared to pay between 5 and 6 million euros. Racing, though, insisted on a clause raising the player's value to 16 million euros if the team won promotion to the top flight. That didn't sit well with the Catalan club, who saw Salinas as a promising project who had not yet fully matured.

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With Álvaro Cortés's move approaching, Barcelona returned to the search for a young defender at the end of August. They studied a move for Twente's 18-year-old Dutchman Ruud Nijstad, who had earned positive assessments over several months.

Nijstad was interested in the project, but the Dutch club's financial demands were high. The deal collapsed on the final day of the window.

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Koundé becomes the alternative solution as the defensive crisis continues

With every attempt falling through, Barcelona had to reshuffle their defensive options rather than bring in a new player.

Unable to agree a deal with a defender who met Flick's requirements, the club turned to Eric García as their preferred option at right-back instead of Jules Koundé.

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The plan for the French defender was to use him as an option at centre-back, with the possibility of deploying him as a holding midfielder too.

So far, though, that solution hasn't translated into significant playing time for Koundé in midfield. Centre-back remains one of the biggest issues Barcelona have failed to resolve. The management's calculations clashed with Flick's tactical vision, and the list of star candidates turned into missed deals, one after another.