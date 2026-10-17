Successful surgery: what awaits Nawaf Al-Aqidi after his London operation?

Nawaf Al-Aqidi faces a long-term programme to recover from the elbow injury the Al-Nassr goalkeeper picked up in the recent period.

Al-Aqidi suffered a serious elbow injury during Saudi Arabia's 1-0 win over Kuwait last September, in the opening round of the group stage at the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf Cup 27".

On Saturday, Al-Nassr confirmed the surgery in the British capital London had gone well, with a rehabilitation programme to begin under the supervision of the club's medical staff.

But Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that Al-Aqidi will stay in London for another week, taking in the first stage of a rehabilitation programme he starts immediately.

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The English doctor who operated on him will monitor the goalkeeper closely throughout that spell. He will then hand Al-Aqidi the details of the programme to follow once he is back in Riyadh.

Al-Aqidi has been a consistent absentee for Al-Nassr since the season began, with Australian manager Ange Postecoglou leaning primarily on Brazilian goalkeeper Bento.