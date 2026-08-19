Bildfirst reported that Milosevic was close to joining SC Braga. The move then became official on Wednesday evening. Milosevic signed a five-year contract with the ambitious Portuguese top-flight club until 2031.

The fee is likely to go down particularly well with the VfB hierarchy, who had recently viewed Milosevic, after a string of loan spells, as a clear sale candidate. According to Bild, Braga will pay up to nine million euros including bonuses for the 21-year-old. That would be six times the 1.5 million euros Stuttgart paid Vojvodina Novi Sad for Milosevic in 2023 to bring him to the Bundesliga. It is a welcome profit on the deal and important income for the Champions League participants too.

Yet despite his obvious potential, the Serb never really found his feet at VfB and made only six competitive appearances for the Swabians over the past three years. From February 2024 until the end of the season just gone, he was continuously out on loan because of the lack of prospects in Stuttgart: first to FC St. Gallen in Switzerland, then to Partizan Belgrade in his Serbian homeland and most recently for half a season within the Bundesliga at Werder Bremen.

Udinese wanted to snatch Jovan Milosevic away from Braga

After scoring three goals in 13 appearances for SVW, Milosevic initially returned to Stuttgart, although coach Sebastian Hoeneß was not planning with him anyway. In recent weeks, VfB had therefore been looking for a buyer for the two-time Serbia international, whose contract with the club would still have run until 2029.

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Udinese Calcio, a well-known Serie A club, had apparently been trying to lure Milosevic away from Braga at the very last second. According to Bild, however, Stuttgart and the Portuguese club reached a final agreement on Wednesday morning.

At Braga, who finished fourth in their domestic league last season, Milosevic is in line to play in Europe. The striker's new club must first get past Austria Vienna in the Conference League play-offs to reach the league phase.

Braga had apparently been pushing hard to sign Milosevic for weeks, with coach Carlos Vicens said to be a big admirer of his style of play. Competition at centre-forward is fierce, though, and Milosevic will have to battle with, among others, former Barcelona talent Pau Victor and former Wolfsburg man Jonas Wind, who moved to Portugal on a free transfer after VfL's relegation.