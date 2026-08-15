Paris Saint-Germain's move for Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki has collapsed at the eleventh hour, killing off the French club's hopes of landing the Parma stopper this window despite negotiations reaching an advanced stage.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano and RMC, Suzuki's agents made last-minute financial demands over the deal's commissions. PSG deemed these excessive, and the talks fell apart even after an initial agreement had been struck with the player and his club.

The Parisians had agreed a transfer fee with Parma for the 23-year-old, believed to be around 35 million euros. Only the final details of the player's contract and his agents' commissions remained to be sorted.

That breakdown blew up PSG's plans for Suzuki. The club had even booked him a flight to the French capital last Saturday to undergo his medical and put pen to paper, before the whole thing suddenly unravelled.

PSG had also weighed up loaning the Japanese goalkeeper to Juventus for a season. That option died two days ago when the Italian club cut off contact with their French counterparts, offering no explanation.

With Suzuki gone, nothing changes between the posts for PSG. Russia's Matvey Safonov remains the first choice, and Lucas Chevalier keeps his place as reserve goalkeeper, waiting to see what the coming days bring in the market.