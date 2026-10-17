A week after the setback against Manchester City (0-3), the international sparked the Reds' comeback with an assist in their 2-1 (0-1) win over previously unbeaten Brentford.

City extended their lead at the top of the table with a hard-fought 3-2 (2-1) win over promoted Ipswich Town, with Erling Haaland scoring twice.

Before half-time, Liverpool disappointed and fell behind to a goal from Keane Lewis-Potter (44.). Dominik Szoboszlai, who had only just returned from a spell on the sidelines, was also injured.

Yegor Yarmolyuk (45.+8) picked up a red card for a slight headbutt on Jeremy Jacquet. Liverpool then turned the game around with a man advantage.

After showing improvement in the Champions League during the week and receiving praise from coach Andoni Iraola, Wirtz played Victor Munoz (62.) through to equalise. Alexander Isak (70.) completed the turnaround. Shortly before the end, newly capped international Vitaly Janelt received a second yellow card (90.+2). Kevin Schade had come on for Brentford at half-time.

What special feat did Florian Wirtz achieve?

Wirtz did more than provide the assist. The 23-year-old created a total of nine chances for the Reds from open play, the most in the Premier League for over five years, as data provider Opta noted. That mark was last reached in an away game 15 years ago, when Samir Nasri created ten chances for Arsenal.

While Liverpool moved closer to the leading places with their third win of the season, Manchester celebrated a seventh victory in seven games. Against league newcomers Ipswich, however, the league leaders, still burdened by the financial scandal, made the closing stages unnecessarily tense. Phil Foden (19.) and Haaland (34./69.) scored City's goals, but the Norwegian's third goal did not count. Daizen Maeda (21.) scored for Ipswich, and Zian Flemming (90.) caused a late scare.

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, Chelsea won 2-0 away at Everton thanks to two goals from Pedro Neto. The injury to Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, who went off after a heavy collision with Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite overshadowed the match. "As far as I know, he left the stadium conscious," said Chelsea coach Xabi Alonso. "He is currently in hospital for precautionary examinations. We will see what happens next."



