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Algeria suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat away to Togo in a match in which the hosts were clearly superior, taking their chances and turning their advantage into three goals, while the Algerian side were unable to find the net throughout the game.

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Togo pressed from the off and threatened the Algeria goal in the sixth minute, when Kennedy Boateng rose to meet a Fad Sena cross but headed over the bar. The hosts kept coming. Algeria struggled to contain an attacking surge that had already earned Togo a corner in the first minute, and Sena tried his luck from long range in the ninth minute. It flew well wide.

The pressure told in the 18th minute. Thibault Klidjé collected a pass from Djené Dakonam and fired home from inside the penalty area, giving his country the lead and putting Algeria under early pressure. Algeria tried to hit back, and Yassine Titraoui almost equalised in the 21st minute, but his shot from outside the area went past the post.

Togo nearly made it two in the 25th minute when Klidjé rose to meet another Sena cross, but his close-range header went past the post. A drinks break briefly halted play. Once the teams resumed, the hosts kept pushing, and in the 32nd minute they doubled their lead.

Klidjé got that one too. He latched onto a Fad Sena cross and fired home with his right foot from inside the six-yard box for his second goal of the game. Algeria couldn't find a way back despite their efforts. Ahmed Touba rose to meet an Abderrahmane Rabah cross from a corner in the 37th minute, but his header sailed over the bar and wide of the left post.

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A minute later Togo struck a third blow. Kennedy Boateng headed in from close range after Pierre Nadjombe delivered a cross from a set piece, and it was 3-0. Kevin Denkey tried to add a fourth in the third minute of first-half stoppage time, but Algeria goalkeeper Melvin Mastil saved his shot. Saadi Radouani was booked in the second minute of stoppage time, and the referee then blew for half-time with Togo three goals to the good.

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Algeria made three changes at the break, sending on Amine Gouiri, Adil Boulbina and Souhaib Nair for Moncef Bakrar, Abderrahmane Rabah and Saadi Radouani in a bid to reshape the side and get back into the game. It didn't work. The most notable effort was a Thibault Klidjé shot that the defence blocked in the 49th minute, and Gouiri picked up an injury that stopped play in the 51st minute.

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Algeria made their fourth change in the 60th minute, with Mohamed Amine Amoura replacing Fares Ghedjemis, before the Togo coach sent on Kodjo Laba for Kevin Denkey in the 75th minute. In between, the hosts kept threatening. Djené Dakonam almost scored a fourth in the 67th minute, but his shot from outside the area went straight at Mastil. Laba then wasted another chance in the 80th minute when the goalkeeper saved his effort from inside the six-yard box.

Algeria piled forward late on in search of a consolation. Malcolm Barcola saved Amoura's shot from outside the penalty area in the 87th minute, then denied Hamad Abdelli in the 88th minute after he shot from the left side of the six-yard box. The defence blocked another Amoura effort in the 89th minute, and Adil Boulbina missed a chance from a corner. Togo held on for a 3-0 win, keeping a clean sheet until the final whistle in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

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The defeat still leaves Algeria top of Group I on 7 points, one ahead of second-placed Togo on 6. Zambia sit third with 5 points and Burundi fourth with 3. Each side has two qualifiers left and the top two reach the finals, so neither Algeria nor Togo has sealed progress yet. All four teams remain in the race for the two qualification places.

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