Al Hilal have received a major boost just hours before facing Al Sadd tomorrow, Tuesday, at Hamad bin Jassim Stadium in Doha, in the second round of matches in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Simone Inzaghi wants three points in Doha. Beat Al Sadd and his side move to six points in the "West clubs" group of the AFC Champions League Elite.

According to the newspaper "Okaz", Al Hilal star Sergej Savic is back in contention for tomorrow's clash with the Qatari side. The midfielder has completed his rehabilitation programme and joined in with collective training today, Monday.

Salem Al Dawsari, meanwhile, pressed on with his treatment and rehabilitation programme at the Al Majidiyah sports centre. Right-back Hamad Al Yami managed the first portion of the most recent session.