Strong addition: Rooney identifies an African signing that will change United's look

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has pinpointed an African signing that he reckons would hand the club a major midfield boost, and he wants the deal done before the summer window shuts, especially after a stumbling start to their Premier League campaign.

Michael Carrick's side opened the season with a 2-0 defeat to newly promoted Hull City. Every player struggled, and the display drew the ire of pundits and Red Devils fans alike.

The man Rooney has in mind is Carlos Baleba. He leapt to the Brighton midfielder's defence, rejecting the criticism that the Cameroonian had declined or "disappeared" after his move to Old Trafford collapsed last season.

Baleba is expected to join United from Brighton in a deal that could be worth up to 70 million pounds, becoming the club's third midfield signing this summer after Youri Tielemans and André Santos.

Both new arrivals made their United debuts on Saturday, starting in the defeat to Hull City.

Rooney, United's all-time top scorer, said on the "Stick to United with Wayne Rooney" podcast: "I like him a lot, and I think he's a very good signing. We need another midfielder who has a bit of physicality, even if he isn't tall."

He added: "He covers the pitch brilliantly, plays with power, wins the ball back, and these are qualities we need. A very good player who would improve the team a lot," according to the Sky Sports network.

Turning to the midfield battle that would follow if Baleba arrived, alongside Tielemans, Santos and Kobbie Mainoo, Rooney said: "It will be interesting, but that's how it should be, competition for places. If you don't play well, you won't feature."

United had chased the 22-year-old last season, only for Brighton to slap a reported 100 million pound price tag on him.

The Cameroonian then endured a modest campaign, starting just 23 Premier League matches and failing to find the net, with talk of his waning influence on the south coast growing.

Rooney isn't buying it. "I don't think he disappeared," he said. "The chance to play for Manchester United doesn't come around often, and you don't know what impact it might have when it doesn't happen. There's no doubt about his abilities, and I see him as a top-class player."

United have made rebuilding their midfield the priority this summer, following Casemiro's departure and the serious knee injury suffered by Manuel Ugarte.

Tielemans and Santos arrived last month from Aston Villa and Chelsea for 85 million pounds.

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