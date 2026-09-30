Spectacular wave of departures? VfB Stuttgart are facing a major problem

As kicker report, Stuttgart can hardly avoid a major overhaul after the current season. Personnel costs have risen from €105 million to €163 million within three years and are likely to be significantly higher again this season.

That sits awkwardly with the contracts of Jeff Chabot (28), Maximilian Mittelstädt (29), Josha Vagnoman (25), Angelo Stiller (25), Atakan Karazor (29), Chris Führich (28), Ermedin Demirovic (28) and Ramon Hendriks (25), which run until 2028. Apart from Karazor, who lost both the captain's armband and his regular place at the start of this season, they are all potential regular starters.

According to kicker, extending all of those deals would "blow the budget". The specialist magazine adds that the players are now at an age "when their resale value can gradually start to be discussed".

VfB Stuttgart make only one exception in negotiations

For Chabot, Stiller, Führich, Karazor, Mittelstädt, Vagnoman and Demirovic, who is said to have had a lucrative offer from Turkey, no talks are initially planned before January, the report says. "Those responsible want to take a very close look at how performances develop, and it is also about financial planning certainty," kicker continue.

After taking just three points from four matches, VfB made a weak start to the season. By winter, it should therefore be clearer whether the Swabians can once again compete for the international places. That trend should then shape further squad planning.

One exception is Ramon Hendriks. The decision-makers around sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth could open negotiations over a contract extension earlier because the Dutchman is said to have attracted interest from numerous clubs last season, including Borussia Dortmund.