Of all people, Carlos Tevez could make this special reunion happen. The Argentine knows both superstars extremely well. He spent three seasons alongside Ronaldo at Manchester United, while with the Argentina national team he shared a shirt with Messi. Now the 42-year-old wants to bring his former team-mates together for his own farewell match.

Tevez ended his career five years ago at Boca Juniors, but he still has not had a proper send-off. That is now set to be put right in December. A star-studded gala is planned at the legendary La Bombonera. Around 60 high-profile footballers are expected, including, if possible, Messi and Ronaldo. "We will bring them together," Tevez announced on the streaming service Olga.

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Tevez lures Messi and Ronaldo to farewell match

Tevez plans to make sure himself that the two greats are there. According to his own account, the Argentine still speaks to both on WhatsApp. Asked whether he wanted to persuade Ronaldo to take part, he replied with typical confidence: "I will personally go and get him."

A joint appearance by Messi and Ronaldo would be special given their decades-long rivalry. Between them, they have won 13 Ballon d'Or awards. Eight went to Messi and five to Ronaldo.

Despite their age, both are still playing. Messi, now 39 years old, is still with Inter Miami in MLS and won the World Cup with Argentina in 2022. Only recently, he announced his retirement from the national team.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo is playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia and chasing a historic milestone: the Portuguese wants to become the first player ever to reach 1,000 career goals. At the same time, he indicated that the current season could possibly be his last.