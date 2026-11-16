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Egypt's players and coaching staff, led by Ali Maher, celebrated star Mohamed Salah ahead of tomorrow's (Tuesday) clash with Malawi in the fourth round of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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The Egyptian Football Association posted photos on its official social media accounts of Salah holding a cake bearing the number 70. That's how many goals the Pharaohs captain has scored for his country, according to statistics that count all of his international goals.

The celebration came amid a row over Salah's record. Many believed he had become Egypt's all-time top scorer when he struck twice in last Friday's emphatic 5-0 win over Malawi, taking his tally to 70 and moving past the previous record held by Hossam Hassan (69 goals), the Pharaohs' former head coach.

But FIFA's figures reopened the debate over who really holds the national team's scoring record , after the world governing body amended Salah's data on its official website, putting his tally at 68 international goals, not 70. By FIFA's count, Hossam Hassan stays top with 69.

The dispute goes back to a friendly against Swaziland, now known as Eswatini, in March 2013. Salah scored twice in a 10-0 win, but FIFA's records don't count those goals. Egypt made a large number of substitutions, so the match failed to meet the conditions for an official full international.

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There's a twist. An earlier FIFA report, published last June, had Salah on 68 international goals before the Malawi match. The website later revised that figure to 66 before the game, leaving the captain on 68 after his brace. That sparked widespread debate among fans and the media over the correct figure.

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The Trabzonspor player, for his part, posted an image bearing the number 70 on his social media accounts after the last Malawi match, a nod to his pride in what he's achieved in the Pharaohs' shirt.

Salah appears to have chosen to celebrate his full tally, counting every goal, and to set aside the row over FIFA's criteria for recognising international matches. Seventy goals remains an exceptional achievement in the captain's career, even if statistical bodies differ over the official figure.

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Next up is the away trip to Malawi, a fresh chance for Salah to keep scoring and edge closer to settling the argument. By FIFA's records, one goal would draw him level with Hossam Hassan. Two would put him clear at the top of the recognised international standings.

The Pharaohs go into the match in high spirits after the 5-0 win in Cairo. That result handed Ali Maher a perfect start. He took charge after Hossam Hassan left his post a few days ago, a coaching change that came amid a rapid series of developments within the national team.

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Egypt top Group B with 7 points from three matches, level with second-placed Angola. Malawi are third, four points off the top, and South Sudan sit bottom without a point. Tomorrow's match is a big chance for the Pharaohs to wrap up early qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

A win would take Egypt to 10 points and officially guarantee their place at the tournament with two rounds of the qualifiers remaining, given the large gap to Malawi. The top two in each group reach the finals, which Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda are scheduled to host in 2027.

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The celebration carries extra weight, too. Salah's relationship with Hossam Hassan had been strained recently, stemming from his substitution during the clash with Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. Salah then left the national team camp and missed the next match, amid reports of disagreements between the two, before Football Association officials stepped in to try to contain the situation.

The Egyptian Football Association had announced Hossam Hassan's departure and Ali Maher's appointment after reviewing the recent events. That closed a tense chapter between the former head coach and the national team captain, and the new coaching staff now have a chance to restore stability to the dressing room.