Spanish media reach exactly the same conclusion about Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or win

Spanish newspapers compared Harry Kane's Ballon d'Or win with Lionel Messi's 2010 victory on Monday evening. They argued that the jury favoured 'individual class' over team trophies and that self-promotion for the award was pointless.

With Kylian Mbappé second and Lamine Yamal third, Kane claimed the award for the best footballer of the past season.

According to El Pais, 'goals carried more weight than titles'. The Spanish outlet pointed out that Yamal won almost every trophy imaginable apart from the Champions League, but Kane scored more goals.

MARCA reached the same conclusion, pointing to the 2010 award ceremony. Messi won ahead of Iniesta and Xavi that year, despite the latter two winning the World Cup.

Goals are also the most important factor for the award, according to AS. Kane scored 73 goals this season, finished third at the World Cup and won every domestic trophy with Bayern. The newspaper called it a deserved win and wrote that self-promotion campaigns are pointless.

El Confidential went further on Mbappé and Yamal's self-promotion, noting that Kane had 'brought the two wingers down from their pink cloud'.