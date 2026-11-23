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Luciano Spalletti wants a new centre-forward at Juventus and is saying so openly, even if it dents the confidence of the central strikers he already has: Randal Kolo Muani, Nick Woltemade and Jeff Ekhator. Juventus' hierarchy are exploring several options in the transfer market, including at centre-forward. But one question remains: which manager are Juve doing their transfer business for? Spalletti or the manager (Antonio Conte? Simone Inzaghi?) who could be in their dugout next season (or this season, if the situation deteriorates)?

Spalletti made his position clear after the 4-0 win over Venezia on matchday 12 of Serie A: "I need another striker through the middle with all these games. On the right I have three wide players: Conceicao, Zhegrova and Nico. On the left I have Alajbegovic, Yildiz and Boga. Kolo Muani? I need to push him to show he can play as a striker: he has to be good at finding space to run in behind. When he receives the ball centrally with a man at his back, he isn't comfortable: I need him as a centre-forward too, even though we now also have Ekhator".

Spalletti's comments reveal two things: he wants a new centre-forward better suited to his demands and style of play, and he has doubts about the current strikers in the Juventus squad.

Spalletti (who would have liked Dusan Vlahovic to renew his contract and stay) wants a physically strong penalty-box striker who can battle with opposing defences, to use an expression favoured by the coach from Certaldo. In other words, someone like Sorloth.

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Spalletti's comments about Juventus' current strikers risk denting the confidence of Kolo Muani, Woltemade and Ekhator. His verdict on Kolo Muani is clear: he is a wide forward, not a centre-forward, and should be used as such. He plays through the middle out of necessity. The Frenchman has produced his best performances this season on the right, with Woltemade in the centre. Spalletti has tried that arrangement only for brief spells in matches. Why not use it regularly? There is only one explanation: to avoid wasting the many wide forwards in a squad that has clearly been poorly assembled over the years amid the many (too many) changes in the club hierarchy and transfer strategy.

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Spalletti does not yet fully trust Woltemade, whom he considers too lightweight, both physically and in terms of character. Juventus cannot build a project around the German, born in 2002, while he is in Turin on a straight loan. Finally, Ekhator is a player Juventus are counting on for the future, but not someone Spalletti, who needs immediate results, can expect to rely on consistently right now.

The transfer market must fix that. Chief executive Giovanni Carnevali, head of the technical department Frederic Massara and sporting director Marco Ottolini aim to sign a new striker in January by taking advantage of opportunities in the winter window. A possible swap involving Sorloth and Jonathan David with Atletico Madrid could be one solution. Juventus, though, cannot plan their transfers around the very short term alone. The identity of their manager therefore matters when choosing a new striker to bring to Continassa.

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Will Juventus stick with Spalletti until 2028, regardless of this season's results? Or will they change manager? If they do, who will the Old Lady choose? Former manager Conte, Inzaghi or someone else? And would Conte, Inzaghi or whoever else takes over want the kind of centre-forward Spalletti wants today?