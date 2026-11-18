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Early qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations was not the only reward Morocco took from their clash with Niger, as the match also produced fresh statistical milestones in coach Mohamed Ouahbi's tenure with the Atlas Lions.

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Morocco beat Niger 1-0 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday evening in the fourth round of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. The win kept their perfect record intact, took them to 12 points from four matches and officially sealed their place at the finals with two rounds of the group stage still to play.

It was a very different night from their previous outing, when they scored five. This time Morocco dominated long spells but found it harder to break down the Niger defence.

Ouahbi's numbers underline how strong his start has been. In his first 16 matches in charge of Morocco he has won 10, drawn 5 and lost just once, a win rate of 62.5%, according to statistics published by the Statsfoot account.

That record equals the best start by an Atlas Lions head coach in the 21st century. Bosnian Vahid Halilhodzic posted the same figures in his first 16 matches with the national team.

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The comparison with Halilhodzic carries real weight. Between 2019 and 2022 the Bosnian led Morocco in 30 matches, winning 20, drawing 7 and losing 3, a win rate of around 66.7%.

He also took the Atlas Lions to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations before his tenure ended in August 2022. Walid Regragui then took charge and guided the team to a fourth-place finish at the 2022 World Cup.

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Morocco's best winning run

Tuesday's win also means Morocco have now won their last 19 qualifying matches for a major tournament (World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations). They've never put together a better run in matches of this kind.

Ouahbi made no secret of his satisfaction at achieving the main objective against Niger, but he didn't ignore the areas that need work. He pointed to a relative drop in attacking tempo in the second half and suggested his side may have lacked some intensity in their movement and running. Still, he believed they had created plenty of chances and shown good attacking ideas.

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According to Moroccan broadcaster SNRT, he explained that the coaching staff had tried to give some players more freedom of movement while keeping the team organised and balanced, as they tested out certain tactical solutions.

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His philosophy, he explained, is built on high pressing and raising the attacking intensity, with counter-pressing to win the ball back quickly and exploit the openings that follow. Ouahbi was pleased with how his players had applied those ideas but admitted there are technical and tactical aspects that still need improving. Qualification, he insisted, won't make the staff ease off or change how they work, whether the results are positive or negative.

Morocco now join Senegal, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon and Mali among the sides already assured of a place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with two rounds of qualifying remaining, according to Reuters.

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