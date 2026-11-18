Early qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations was not the only reward Morocco took from their clash with Niger, as the match also produced fresh statistical milestones in coach Mohamed Ouahbi's tenure with the Atlas Lions.
Morocco beat Niger 1-0 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday evening in the fourth round of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations. The win kept their perfect record intact, took them to 12 points from four matches and officially sealed their place at the finals with two rounds of the group stage still to play.
It was a very different night from their previous outing, when they scored five. This time Morocco dominated long spells but found it harder to break down the Niger defence.
Ouahbi's numbers underline how strong his start has been. In his first 16 matches in charge of Morocco he has won 10, drawn 5 and lost just once, a win rate of 62.5%, according to statistics published by the Statsfoot account.
That record equals the best start by an Atlas Lions head coach in the 21st century. Bosnian Vahid Halilhodzic posted the same figures in his first 16 matches with the national team.
Read more: +90 drama, Haaland embarrasses Mbappe with a frightening statistic!
The comparison with Halilhodzic carries real weight. Between 2019 and 2022 the Bosnian led Morocco in 30 matches, winning 20, drawing 7 and losing 3, a win rate of around 66.7%.
He also took the Atlas Lions to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations before his tenure ended in August 2022. Walid Regragui then took charge and guided the team to a fourth-place finish at the 2022 World Cup.
Morocco's best winning run
Tuesday's win also means Morocco have now won their last 19 qualifying matches for a major tournament (World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations). They've never put together a better run in matches of this kind.
Ouahbi made no secret of his satisfaction at achieving the main objective against Niger, but he didn't ignore the areas that need work. He pointed to a relative drop in attacking tempo in the second half and suggested his side may have lacked some intensity in their movement and running. Still, he believed they had created plenty of chances and shown good attacking ideas.
Read more: Will they stop together? Suarez reveals the secret that is delaying Messi's retirement
According to Moroccan broadcaster SNRT, he explained that the coaching staff had tried to give some players more freedom of movement while keeping the team organised and balanced, as they tested out certain tactical solutions.
His philosophy, he explained, is built on high pressing and raising the attacking intensity, with counter-pressing to win the ball back quickly and exploit the openings that follow. Ouahbi was pleased with how his players had applied those ideas but admitted there are technical and tactical aspects that still need improving. Qualification, he insisted, won't make the staff ease off or change how they work, whether the results are positive or negative.
Morocco now join Senegal, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon and Mali among the sides already assured of a place at the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with two rounds of qualifying remaining, according to Reuters.
Read more: "I won't spoil the interview because of Vinicius": Croatia legend says Modric will return to Real Madrid
View Author Profile
journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
My Favorite Articles:
The Ronaldo Mystery... Death in a Foreign Land!
Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
(2) Messi Chases Pelé... Has the Debate Over the Greatest of All Time Really Been Settled?
Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
Social media accounts: