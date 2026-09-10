Galatasaray threw away a lead in Lisbon in their Champions League opener and eventually slumped to a 3-1 defeat at Sporting. The biggest surprise, though, was the introduction of former international Ilkay Gündogan, which drew criticism.

Coach Okan Buruk sent on the 35-year-old midfielder for Yunus Akgün in the 85th minute, hoping to help his side limit the damage. It backfired.

"People have known about the shortcomings for two and a half months and then Ilkay is brought on - and he does not feature in the game at all. Some at the training ground say he does not run quickly enough," said former Turkey international Nihat Kahveci.

After his second appearance of the season, Gündogan also faced a wave of criticism on social media, with plenty of Cimbom supporters urging the veteran to leave the club and writing: "He should go!"

As for former international team-mate Leroy Sane, he was handed a start after he had recently allegedly complained about his status within the team. He, too, made little impact and Rafael Leao replaced him in the 58th minute.