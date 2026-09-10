Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-EUR-C1-GALATASARAY-TRAININGAFP
Andreas Koenigl

Translated by

"Some at the training centre say he does not run fast enough": former international makes explosive claim about Ilkay Gündogan

Champions League
Sporting CP vs Galatasaray
Galatasaray
Super Lig
L. Sane
I. Gundogan

Ilkay Gündogan is currently in crisis. After Galatasaray’s defeat in Portugal in their Champions League opener, there has been a torrent of fierce criticism.

Galatasaray blew a lead in Lisbon in their Champions League opener and ended up accepting a 3-1 defeat at Sporting. More than anything, though, the introduction of former international Ilkay Gündogan sparked surprise and criticism.

Coach Okan Buruk sent the 35-year-old midfielder on for Yunus Akgün in the 85th minute, hoping he could help limit the damage. Instead, the move backfired.

"People have known about the shortcomings for two and a half months and then Ilkay is brought on - and he is completely absent on the pitch. Some at the training ground say he does not run quickly enough," said former Turkey international Nihat Kahveci.

Social media also filled with criticism of Gündogan after his second appearance of the season, with plenty of Cimbom supporters urging the veteran to leave the club and writing: "He should go!"

Elsewhere, former national-team colleague Leroy Sane started after he had recently allegedly complained about his status within the team. But Sane also made little impact and Galatasaray replaced him in the 58th minute with Rafael Leao.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google