Galatasaray blew a lead in Lisbon in their Champions League opener and ended up accepting a 3-1 defeat at Sporting. More than anything, though, the introduction of former international Ilkay Gündogan sparked surprise and criticism.

Coach Okan Buruk sent the 35-year-old midfielder on for Yunus Akgün in the 85th minute, hoping he could help limit the damage. Instead, the move backfired.

"People have known about the shortcomings for two and a half months and then Ilkay is brought on - and he is completely absent on the pitch. Some at the training ground say he does not run quickly enough," said former Turkey international Nihat Kahveci.

Social media also filled with criticism of Gündogan after his second appearance of the season, with plenty of Cimbom supporters urging the veteran to leave the club and writing: "He should go!"

Elsewhere, former national-team colleague Leroy Sane started after he had recently allegedly complained about his status within the team. But Sane also made little impact and Galatasaray replaced him in the 58th minute with Rafael Leao.