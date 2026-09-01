Sofyan Amrabat gives Nordin Amrabat a club in the Eredivisie

Nordin Amrabat has joined FC Utrecht with immediate effect, the Eredivisie club announced on Tuesday. The 39-year-old forward had already been training with Anthony Correia's squad for two weeks and is now eligible to play in matches.

Utrecht made no secret of their delight at landing the veteran, judging by the statement on the club website. "Nordin Amrabat has a CV to savour. The list, which includes PSV, Galatasaray, Málaga and Watford, has now had FC Utrecht added to it as well."

Available on a free transfer after leaving Moroccan side Wydad AC, Amrabat had discussed his options with his brother and former FC Utrecht midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. "In talks with his brother and former FC Utrecht midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, he discussed his options. His brother called technical director Jordy Zuidam, after which Amrabat trained with the squad for two weeks."

"I am proud to be part of FC Utrecht. I have played here before, but now for the Bunnikside, with this badge on your chest, that is something special," said the new signing of the side who are seventeenth in the Vriendenloterij Eredivisie.

Then Amrabat added: "My brother came through the entire youth academy here, so we have a very warm bond with FC Utrecht. The family are happy that they can come to De Galgenwaard again at the weekend. This is a lovely cherry on the cake."

On the international stage, Amrabat brings a wealth of experience to Utrecht. The forward won 64 caps for Morocco and scored seven goals. He represented the Atlas Lions, among others, at the 2018 World Cup.

Now he must help drag FC Utrecht out of their slump. The strugglers have taken just one point from their first four matches and were thrashed 6-1 by PSV on Sunday.