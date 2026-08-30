Steven Gerrard, the Liverpool legend, criticised the character of his former side after their 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday at Anfield, in the second round of the 2026-27 Premier League.

He wants to see more ferocity and toughness, so the team is not left with regrets in the race for silverware.

Speaking during his analysis of the match on the TNT Sports network, Gerrard said Liverpool have the technical quality and the talent, but they do not show enough of an edge in battles and duels. He described the side as "too nice".

The former Liverpool captain believes the problem does not come down to one player. Instead, it is about how the whole group handles the periods of a match that demand greater strength, whether in pressing, winning the ball back, or imposing control over the opponent.

The team needs players who can change the nature of the contest, he added, not only through skill but by showing a competitive personality that makes opponents feel the difficulty of playing against them. Controlling the ball and exchanging passes are not enough on their own in Premier League matches, Gerrard pointed out, especially at Anfield, where the team must ignite the stands and impose the tempo on its opponents.

Liverpool must become more robust physically and mentally, he felt, and take on duels with a higher intensity, particularly in the games where they lose home advantage, so they do not let opponents come away with a positive result.

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