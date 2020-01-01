Simy's mind only fixed on Serie A promotion with Crotone

The Pythagoreans are poised to return to the Italian top-flight based on their current position on the Serie B table

Crotone forward Simy Nwankwo has asserted he only has his mind fixed on promotion as Serie B action has finally kicked off after three months of suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Things got underway on Wednesday evening with Cremonese recording a 3-1 win at Ascoli.

The Pythagoreans currently occupy second spot in the standings, 20 points behind runaway leaders Benevento after 28 games.

More teams

Regardless of such a position, Crotone are in an automatic promotion slot and will need to keep guard of , Pordenone, Spezia, Cittadella, Salernitana and , all in the promotion play-off spot and with a realistic chance of toppling Crotone.

“I only have a fixed thought in my mind, that of arriving in Serie A with Crotone. Everything else is not important to me," Simy told the club website.

The Nigerian forward clearly acknowledges the tough task at hand as it would be like a fresh start after months of inactivity. Regardless of that Simy knows Crotone must carry the same momentum before the lockdown where they won five games on the bounce.

They tackle Chievo at the Stadio Ezio Scida on Saturday evening.

“Very little is missing, it seems a bit strange but we are professionals and we must do our job," Simy continued.

"We must immediately try to give continuity to the results as we were doing before, we know that it will not be easy but we will arrive prepared.

Article continues below

"We all start from scratch, it is not a normal situation but we must try to get to the race in the best way. We must face Chievo as we did against the others, trying to give our best.

"The pandemic has forced everyone to adapt to a somewhat anomalous situation, we must not complain but only think of giving the best on the field and doing what we know how to do, that is playing football."

Any hope of Crotone making it back to the Serie A after two years will rest partly on Simy who is the club's top marksman this season with 13 goals and Serie B's third-highest goal scorer behind Pietro Lemmello of Perugia (17) and Stefano Pettinari of Trapani (14).