Diego Simeone has begun to shape his Atletico Madrid line-up for Sunday's clash with Barcelona in the 12th round of La Liga.

According to Marca, the Argentine is working with real intensity ahead of hosting Barcelona at the Metropolitano. Win it, and Atletico go top.

Barcelona currently lead the table with 30 points, two clear of Atletico in second.

Cardoso trained with the group for a second day running, while Coti Romero sat out. That signals a full recovery and leaves Cardoso ready to fight for the holding midfield role he had made his own before the injury struck.

Next matches ATM LaLiga 15:00 BAR

For now, Koke takes on the job of shielding Barrios in midfield. The Atletico captain returned to action in the second half of the Champions League tie against Bayern Munich, and that extra sharpness has him pushing for a starting spot.

His return also frees up a reshuffle. Llorente moves back to right-back and Pubill shifts into the centre of defence, with Le Normand the man to drop out compared to the last line-up.

The other big surprise in the tested side? Kang-in comes back alongside Julian Alvarez, which sends Sorloth to the bench after he had played the wildcard role against the German side.

So Simeone's first line-up for Sunday's match shaped up as follows: Oblak; Llorente, Pubill, Hancko, Grimaldo; Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Barrios, Baena; Kang-in, Alvarez.