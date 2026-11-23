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Argentine Diego Simeone has claimed an unprecedented, historic achievement in La Liga after becoming the coach with the most wins in the competition's history. He led Atletico Madrid to a 3-0 victory over Getafe at the Coliseum on Sunday, breaking the record held by club legend Luis Aragonés and standing alone at the top of the list of coaches with the most wins in La Liga history.

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French newspaper "L'Equipe" reported that Simeone, in charge of Atletico Madrid since 2011, has taken his tally to 345 La Liga wins, one more than Luis Aragonés, who finished on 344. That makes "El Cholo" the new record holder. He has already cemented his place among the coaches who left an exceptional mark on Spanish football and brought their clubs genuine stability and competitiveness.

Simeone had been on the verge of the record days earlier, when Atletico faced Barcelona at the Wanda Metropolitano on 8 November. The league leaders won 2-1, though, and the Argentine's celebrations had to wait until after the international break. Getafe then gave him the chance to finish the job.

He didn't need anything like as many games as Aragonés to reach the summit. Simeone's 345 wins have come in 567 La Liga matches. Aragonés recorded 344 in 756, along with 123 draws and 99 defeats. That gap in games played gives the Atletico coach's achievement extra weight when you look at the numbers.

Overtaking Aragonés means more to Simeone than most records would. The late coach is one of Atletico's great symbols, both as a player and as a coach, and his name became bound up with the club's identity. For years, supporters treated him as their reference point. Taking the record from him is a genuine milestone in Simeone's career, not just another number on his CV.

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Since taking charge in 2011, Simeone has reshaped Atletico's character and turned them into permanent contenders for domestic and European titles. His teams rely on a strong collective system, tactical discipline and a knack for handling big matches. Those qualities have kept Atletico in contention and established the Argentine as one of the most influential figures in the club's modern history. He's gone beyond individual achievements to build a long-term football project.