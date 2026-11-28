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Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has stressed how difficult the upcoming clash with Barcelona will be, saying his players will need to put in a huge effort to come away with a positive result. The Argentine was speaking after a 1-0 win over Elche in La Liga at the Martínez Valero.

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As Simeone tells it, his side knew Elche would make life difficult. "We knew how to suffer," he explained, pointing to a match that swung between spells of pressure at both ends before Atletico secured the win.

Elche, he added, are used to tight games. He cited their meetings with Real Madrid, Real Betis and Real Sociedad, when they stayed in contention for a positive result until the final minutes.

Simeone was pleased with his team's form on the road, pointing to their run of six consecutive away wins. He also praised his players' strong start against Elche and the way they managed spells of the game.

Mistakes, though, gave the hosts a way back. He explained that an error by Marc Pubill helped change the course of the match, and conceding another goal complicated things again, leaving the result in doubt until the very end.

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Julián Álvarez drew special praise. Simeone said the team need the Argentine striker, who scored in the match, at his best both physically and technically. "Today he played another exceptional game and scored a wonderful goal. We need him strong and motivated, and we will look after him well so that he gives us what we need from him," he said.

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Keeping Álvarez at this level, he stressed, is an important factor in the team's plans for the period ahead.

Wednesday's clash with Barcelona will be a tough task, the Argentine warned. Every match has its own circumstances, he insisted, and there's no way of predicting what will happen at the opponents' ground.

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His players faced a tough Champions League match last Wednesday before Elche, and he used a similar line-up, which adds to the physical challenge. "We will suffer in Barcelona," he added.

Simeone refused to see the win over Elche as a decisive factor in changing his players' mentality ahead of the Barcelona game. He was responding to a question about how the mood differed from the previous meeting with the Catalan side, which came after a defeat to Bayern Munich.

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Big games are different, he said, and players quickly forget what came before. From Monday, their focus would switch to the next match and preparing for it, without dwelling on the results of previous games.

Marc Pubill is suspended for an accumulation of bookings and Romero is also absent, but Simeone insisted that wouldn't push him to change the approach he intends to take. The team would try to carry on with the same style they showed in their previous league match against Getafe.

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Absences like these are part of football, he added, whether through injuries or an accumulation of yellow cards. The coaching staff will spend the week preparing the available players so the team arrive at the Barcelona clash in the best possible shape.