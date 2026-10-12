Frenkie de Jong is edging towards a notable shift in his Barcelona career, with Hansi Flick testing the possibility of using the Netherlands international at centre-back. The move may go beyond tactical solutions, tied instead to medical concerns over his knee and the competition for places in midfield.

Journalist Santi Ovalle revealed on "Cadena SER" radio that De Jong trained at centre-back following his return to group training, amid indications that the option could form part of Flick's plans for the coming period.

Medical opinions give the move added significance. According to Ovalle, some believe surgery may be necessary, warning the knee could remain unstable without an operation. That would affect his ability to perform certain tasks on the pitch.

Midfield demands constant changes of direction from De Jong, plus sudden accelerations and stops, movements that require a great deal of stability in the knee joint. Centre-back may reduce how often some of those movements occur, even if it does not strip away the physical demands of the position.

Flick paves the way for a change of position for De Jong

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The idea was not new to the German. Flick had already opened the door before the Getafe match, telling a press conference: "Of course he can play. We have several options, and Frenkie is one of the options to play at centre-back."

His medical condition is only part of the story. Competition in midfield is mounting, with Marc Bernal among the available options alongside the key names in Barcelona's line-up, and Flick does not appear to view De Jong as a direct replacement for Pedri. That could push the coach towards a new role offering the Dutchman a greater chance of featuring.

Betis the gateway to a return

Recovery-wise, the signs look positive. De Jong feels good in training and is not suffering any pain, according to Flick, who pointed to a possible return against Real Betis while stressing the need to give him enough time to regain his fitness.

"He might be available against Betis," the Barcelona coach said. "He is in good shape and is not in pain, but he needs time, and we will give it to him."

De Jong hopes to be at full fitness before the Clasico against Real Madrid, but his return to competition will depend on his physical progress and the decision of the coaching staff.

Does the new position pave the way for a possible departure?

Converting De Jong into a centre-back raises questions about his future at Barcelona, after he spent most of his career as a midfielder and became one of the team's important elements in that position.

Should the player feel his new role diminishes his standing in midfield or does not suit his capabilities, that could shape his future calculations, amid speculation that the switch may also be linked to his future at the club. Nothing in the available information confirms Barcelona are moving towards facilitating his departure.

The real test comes when De Jong regains full fitness. Flick's selections will reveal whether centre-back is a lasting approach to repurposing him, or a temporary solution imposed by the circumstances of his recovery and the team's needs.

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