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CS Sfaxien supporters have been fixed on the condition of one of the club's players after Mohamed Absi was involved in a sudden road accident on Friday evening in the governorate of Béja, his home town. There is concern over the nature of his injuries and their possible impact on his football career, pending a final medical assessment.

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Tunisian radio station "Mosaique FM" reported that the player underwent thorough medical tests, including CT scans, to determine the nature of his injuries and how serious they are. Sfaxien's management moved quickly, sending an ambulance to take him to a private clinic in the capital, Tunis, where doctors can monitor his condition and give him the care he needs.

The full extent of the 22-year-old's condition remains unclear. Sources haven't released the test results or detailed the injuries he suffered. Meanwhile, conflicting reports about how serious his situation is have circulated on social media, with no official medical confirmation to settle the matter. All eyes are now on the doctors' report, expected in the coming hours.

Sympathy has poured in from across Tunisian football. Supporters of clubs throughout the country have reacted to news of the Sfaxien player's injuries, flooding social media with messages of support that cut across club loyalties. They want him safe and back on the pitch soon. He's still at the start of his professional career, and much is expected of him in the years ahead.

Absi came through at Olympique Béja, where he took his first steps in the game. He joined CS Sfaxien in July 2024 on a contract running until 2029, opening a new chapter at one of Tunisia's leading clubs as he looked to develop his game and gain experience in domestic league and continental competition.

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The midfielder has made three appearances for Sfaxien in the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1 this season and featured in the team's plans before the accident. He's now certain to miss Sunday's match against Mozambique's Black Bulls at the Stade Taïeb Mhiri in Sfax, a group-stage fixture in the CAF Confederation Cup. It costs the team one of their players at an important point in their continental campaign.

Next matches CSF CAF Confederations Cup 11:00 Black Bulls Maputo

Sfaxien fans, and Tunisian supporters more widely, are waiting for the test results, fearing the injuries could prove more serious than the initial information suggested. For now, the priority is the player's safety and the stabilisation of his condition, not selection or competition. Everyone is waiting for an official statement that reveals the truth about Mohamed Absi's condition and ends the speculation surrounding the accident.