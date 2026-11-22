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Iturralde González, the refereeing expert for the newspaper "AS" and the radio station "Cadena SER", has revealed the expected punishment for Barcelona player Fermín López following the clash with Villarreal.

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Fermín was sent off after angrily protesting a refereeing decision in the second half. He'd already left the pitch before the referee could show him the card.

In his report, match referee Hernández Hernández explained that he showed Fermín the red card in the 74th minute for protesting to the fourth official. The player had got up from the bench and gone towards him, shouting: "Don't mess with me".

His report went on: "I also noted that the player left the pitch and headed to the dressing rooms before I was able to show him the red card."

According to Iturralde González, Fermín faces a two-match ban for protesting from the bench.

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That would rule him out of the trip to Deportivo La Coruña at the Riazor and the clash with Atlético Madrid at the Camp Nou.

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Missing the Atlético Madrid showdown, if it comes to that, would be a heavy blow for Barça, who will throw everything they have at winning that eagerly awaited encounter.

Barcelona will appeal regardless. The club consider the red card unfair, arguing it was a routine protest of the kind seen in every match and didn't warrant a sanction.

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Even so, Fermín is very likely to miss the Deportivo match. The club will push to make sure he's available for Atlético Madrid.

Flick's anger

Barcelona coach Hans Flick admitted after the game that he didn't know exactly what had passed between Fermín and the fourth official, because he hadn't heard what the midfielder said. The official, he pointed out, had been focusing his attention on the Barcelona bench.

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When Flick approached the official to ask for an explanation of the red card, he was surprised to be shown a yellow card himself. That only deepened his anger at the refereeing decisions in the match.

The German made no secret of his displeasure with Hernández Hernández, hinting this was far from the first such episode in his dealings with him. "The same thing always happens with this referee," he said, a nod to his mounting grievances over the official's decisions.

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Flick's criticism stretched to other incidents too. He felt Lamine Yamal had been the victim of clear fouls the referee didn't give, though he also urged his players to accept the decisions and focus on performing better on the pitch.

Despite the row over Fermín's red card, Flick was keen to praise his players' reaction. Barcelona were two goals down inside the first seven minutes, but they regained their composure and turned the game around.

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He felt the team were far better in the second half, with sharper organisation and attacking movement helping them back into the game and on to victory, despite the pressure the match had piled on them.