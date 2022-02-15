Sevilla’s Bounou reveals why he won’t be joining Barcelona

Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou has stated that he will not be joining La Liga giants Barcelona.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a move to Camp Nou – where he is expected to be a backup for Marc-Andre ter Stegen – as second choice Neto is keen to seek first-team football elsewhere.

Since joining Los Nervionenses from Girona in 2019, the Morocco international has been a key figure in Julen Lopetegui’s squad, helping them to win the Europa League in his maiden season at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Little wonder, manager Xavi is reportedly interested in his services. However, Bounou dismissed such talks, while committing his immediate future to Sevilla.

“Talking about rumours [linking me to Barcelona], there are always rumours in the football world. I am not aware of that,” he told the media in a La Liga conference that had GOAL in attendance.

“I am focused on the present times, and I am really enjoying my everyday work at Sevilla.

“I think this club is a great place to be and players feel Sevilla is very ambitious, so the team really wants to improve compared to previous seasons.”

As it stands, Lopetegui’s men are on the cusp of winning their second Spanish elite division diadem as they currently occupy the second spot in the log, with just four points separating them from leaders Real Madrid.

In Europe, they are through to the play-off round of the Europa League and they will qualify for the Round of 16 should they negotiate their way past Dinamo Zagreb later in February.

Having this in mind, Bounou explained that the club’s ambitions and prospects are key reasons why a move to the Catalans will not materialise at the moment.

“For a player, that’s very important because you can see the future and you can see there is a great project,” he continued.

“You want to continue with a club that is improving – that is why I am really enjoying my present at Sevilla.

“There are rumours in football abut I am really not proud of these rumours.”

The Canada-born goalie was recently voted by fans as the first winner of the newly introduced La Liga Santander Mid-Season African MVP Award, beating Samuel Chukwueze and compatriot Youssef En-Nesyri to the diadem.