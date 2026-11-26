The meeting between Emirati side Al-Jazira and Iranian club Gol Gohar in the AFC Champions League Two produced a strange incident, as Syrian referee Hanna Hattab was replaced at half-time following accusations by the Iranian side's coach Mahdi Rahmati, who claimed the official was "drunk".
Hattab, 37, refereed the first half of a match Al-Jazira won 1-0 thanks to an Anderson Talisca goal. He showed seven yellow cards before the break, and one of them sparked widespread controversy. He booked goalkeeper Ersin Destanoğlu, baffling the players, both coaching staffs and the fans, then later rescinded the card.
According to British newspaper The Sun, TV footage caught Gol Gohar coach Mahdi Rahmati shouting "He's drunk" at the referee in protest at his first-half decisions.
Hattab didn't come back out for the second half. The fourth official took charge in his place.
Gol Gohar coach explains his position
Rahmati didn't hold back after the game, criticising the state the referee appeared to be in: "The referee who took charge of the Al-Jazira match was not in a normal condition, and even the Al-Jazira players told us the same thing."
He added: "The club informed the match officials immediately, and we warned that we would not play if the situation continued like this."
Account denies intoxication and points to medical cause
Omani journalist Issa Saeed has a different explanation. He denied claims that Hattab had appeared drunk and suggested low blood sugar may have been behind what happened.
Writing on X, Saeed said: "What happened to Hattab was the result of low blood sugar, which caused him to lose concentration and awareness."
He added that the referee underwent a medical examination after the match and insisted he hadn't been drunk, despite what had been circulating.
Hattab responds in official statement
Hattab himself addressed the incident in a Facebook post. He said he was waiting for an official position from the Syrian Football Association, and to hear from the bodies responsible for him at home and abroad, before issuing a statement clarifying all the details and circumstances.
Hattab said: "I will wait for official contact and the official position of the Syrian Arab Football Association. I will also contact the people and bodies responsible for me at home and abroad, before issuing an official statement in which I will clarify, with complete transparency and clarity, all the details and facts relating to what happened in the match in which I represented my federation and my country in the AFC Champions League Two."
He also made clear he wouldn't accept any intrusion into his private life or any attempt to defame him: "Family and personal life are not other people's business, and they are not a game in your hands. Religion, reason and morals do not accept offending people's privacy or defaming them."
He signed off: "Thank you to everyone, the good and the bad among you."
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I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.
I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.
Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.
I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.
Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.
My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.
If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.
Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:
A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?
Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?
The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way
Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon
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